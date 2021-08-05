Partly Cloudy icon
HCSO: 13-year-old boy found dead in Friendswood neighborhood pool

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Friendswood
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – A teenager was found dead at the bottom of Friendswood neighborhood pool, authorities said Thursday.

The 13-year-old boy died at a pool in Quillback Park, located at 4800 Quillback Drive, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

“Our condolences go out to the family,” Gonzalez said.

As of 9:15 a.m., investigators were en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.

