HCSO: 13-year-old boy found dead in Friendswood neighborhood pool

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – A teenager was found dead at the bottom of Friendswood neighborhood pool, authorities said Thursday.
The 13-year-old boy died at a pool in Quillback Park, located at 4800 Quillback Drive, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
“Our condolences go out to the family,” Gonzalez said.
As of 9:15 a.m., investigators were en route to the scene.
