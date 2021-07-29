5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, July 29

Coach Laurent Landi comforts Simone Biles, of the United States, after she exited the team final with apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The 24-year-old reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Biles huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Here are things to know for Thursday, July 29:

1. 19 people found inside of southwest Houston apartment in possible human smuggling operation, police confirm

Houston police are investigating after 19 people were found inside a one-bedroom apartment in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

HPD responded to reports of a possible human smuggling operation at an apartment complex located in the 6400 block of South Gessner around 12:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 19 men and women, including an unaccompanied minor between the ages of 13 and 16 years old, living inside the one-bedroom apartment.

Officers said the apartment was unfurnished and the people inside were living in “deplorable conditions.”

Read more.

Ad

2. Suspects accused of shooting paintball through car’s windshield, hitting driver in NW Harris County, constables say

Suspects accused of shooting a paintball through a car’s windshield that hit the driver inside were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Constables reported the incident at a Walgreens located at FM 2920 and Kuykendahl Road. Deputies said the victim was driving when a red Nissan Altima shot a paintball through the driver’s windshield and hit the man.

Officials were able to locate the suspects shortly after the incident and they were taken into custody.

Charges are pending.

Read more.

Ad

3. Gov. Abbott issues executive order to restrict ground transportation of migrants citing rise of COVID-19 cases

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order Wednesday that will restrict ground transportation of migrants who he claims pose a risk of carrying the coronavirus into Texas communities.

The executive order, GA-37, has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to stop any vehicle on reasonable suspicion that is in violation and reroute the vehicle back to its point of origin or entry, according to the release. Abbott has given DPS troopers the authority to impound a vehicle that violates the order.

Abbott blames the rise in Texas COVID-19 cases in border crossings from migrants who illegally crossed into the state.

Read more.

Ad

4. Simone Biles says she’s suffering from the ‘twisties’ during Olympics. Here’s what we know about it

Simone Biles is still the goat even if she doesn’t participate in gymnastics ever again. (But, let’s us pray that is not the case.)

The four-time Olympic gymnastics champion shocked the world when the news broke that she was withdrawing from the individual all-around competition during the Toyko Olympics.

According to NBC, in Biles’ one medal performance on the vault, she spun out after one-and-a-half of the planned two-and-a-half twists. Her score underperformed her qualifying times and sunk the overall team score.

With Jade Carey replacing Biles, Team USA recovered and earned the silver medal behind ROC.

“Physically, I feel good. I’m in shape,” Biles told NBC following the competition. “Emotionally, it varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being the head star isn’t an easy feat.”

Later, Biles shared that she wasn’t battling a physical issue, but a mental one, known as the “twisties.”

Ad

“They saw it a little bit in practice... having a little bit of the twisties,” she told reporters via NBC.

Read more.

5. ZZ Top icon Dusty Hill has died at the age of 72, band says

ZZ Top has shared the sad news that its bassist Dusty Hill has died at his home in Houston Wednesday at the age of 72.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that “Blues Shuffle in C.”You will be missed greatly, amigo. Frank & Billy”

Ad

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in