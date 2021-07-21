Evacuation order issued for some residents in La Porte following ‘process upset’ at Dow Chemical facility, Office of Emergency Management says

LA PORTE, Texas – The La Porte Office of Emergency Management has issued an evacuation order for some residents and a shelter-in-place for others Wednesday following reports of a “process upset” from Dow Chemical.

Emergency officials asked residents in all areas east of the Bay Area to shelter-in-place at this time. An evacuation order has been issued within a .5 mile radius around 13300 Bay Area Blvd.

#Evacuation | The La Porte Fire Department has issued an evacuation .5 mile radius around 13300 Bay Area Blvd. Evacuate immediately and follow instructions of First Responders in the area. pic.twitter.com/oBI9qEiGc0 — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) July 21, 2021

#ShelterInPlace | We are asking all areas EAST of Bay Area in La Porte to Shelter in Place at this time. Go inside/turn off A/C systems immediately. More information will be provided soon. pic.twitter.com/Hdv8FUFp5s — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) July 21, 2021

Dow Chemical, Bayport, located at 13300 Bay Area Blvd., said at 7:27 a.m. a “process upset” incident occurred at the facility.

At this time, the company said emergency vehicles and sirens may be noticeable to the community.

“We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Dow Chemical said in a statement. “Stay tuned to local officials for more information.”

Residents that have been asked to shelter-in-place are urged to turn off their A/C at this time. Drivers have been asked to roll their windows up, turn off the A/C and try to avoid the area.

Officials said there is no information as to what is in the air.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.