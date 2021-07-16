5-month cruise charging upwards of $73K per passenger sells out in under 3 hours

It seems that the wealthy are making up for lost travel during the pandemic, paying upwards of $73,000 each for a 132-night cruise.

According to Fox 10, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise sold out in under three hours after tickets went on sale earlier this week.

Prices ranged from $73,499 per guest all the way up to $199,999 per guest for a master suite, Fox 10 reports.

“With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest world cruise launch day ever,” Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, told Fox.

The World Cruise will set sail on Jan. 6, 2024, in Miami, Florida.

Ad

Over the span of five months, passengers will travel to Central American, the West Coast, Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Bermuda.