Experience history this Fourth of July weekend on the Battleship Texas for the first time in nearly two years

HOUSTON – The Battleship Texas has been undergoing restorations, but over the holiday weekend, the project will be put on hold so people can experience history first-hand.

According to a news release, the Battleship Texas will be temporarily reopening on Saturday and Sunday for the first time in nearly two years.

While visitors will only have access to the main deck and above due to the construction, people will still get the chance to ask questions and see living-history volunteers as well as some artifacts.

“Visitors will have access to the main deck, superstructure, and the Ward Room,” the website reads. “We will have interactive historic displays in the Ward Room. Just a reminder that most of the anti-aircraft guns have been removed as Battleship Texas is being made ready for the trip to dry dock.”

The ship will be open from 8 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m., according to the battleship’s website. Tickets are on sale for both days. General admission is $10 per adult (ages 12 to 64) and $5 per child (ages 4 to11). Active military and seniors (ages 65+) can also get tickets for $5.

Other things to keep in mind:

Parking is limited and is available first-come first-served.

Water will be available for a $1.00 donation.

Children 3 and under are free.

Battleship Texas will be following state and local guidelines for COVID-19 protocols.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit BattleshipTexas.org.