Do you know recognize him? Man racks up over $1K in purchases on someone else’s credit card, Sugar Land police say

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Sugar Land
Credit card thief leaving a Target. (Sugar Land Police Department Facebook)

HOUSTON – Sugar Land Police Department are searching for someone who used someone else’s credit card to make more than $1,000 in purchases at stores in and around Sugar Land.

Sugar Land police posted these surveillance photos of the suspected credit card thief in hopes that someone will recognize him.

Sugar Land police said the victim lost their credit card in a grocery store in early June. Not long after, the suspect used this card to make several purchases along Grand Parkway from Sugar Land to Cinco Ranch.

If anyone has any information on this suspect, Sugar Land Police Department asks them to contact Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.

