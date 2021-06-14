2 men accused of killing a man during a car-sale meetup in Humble are in custody, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas – Two men are in custody after being accused of killing a man during a car-sale meetup in Humble Sunday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

Brandon Harris and Ahsim Taylor turned themselves in Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Taylor has been charged with capital murder and Harris was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the 15100 block of Winter Dawn Way in reference to a shooting around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found the victim, Kelvin Shepherd, dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Shepherd, along with a friend, had come to the location to look at a vehicle that was for sale. Shepherd parked his vehicle in front of what was later determined to be one of the suspect’s homes, deputies said. Investigators said Harris and Taylor entered Shepherd’s vehicle and got into the back seat. During negotiations for the car, deputies said the two suspects attempted to rob Shepherd and his friend. Investigators said during the course of the robbery, Shepherd was shot and killed, collapsing on a nearby home’s front porch.

Authorities said Shepherd’s friend ran away from the scene but later returned after deputies arrived and told them what happened. The two suspects then fled the scene in Shepherd’s vehicle, a light-colored Chevy Malibu, deputies said.

Deputies said Harris turned himself in at the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at around 12:30 a.m., saying he had been involved in a homicide in Humble earlier. Harris was transported to the HCSO Homicide Office by investigators to be interviewed. Taylor turned himself in at a Houston Police Department substation around 2 a.m., also stating he was involved in a homicide in Humble. Taylor was also transported to the HCSO Homicide Office.