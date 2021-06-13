HPD: Woman killed in north Houston crash, husband taken into custody on suspicion of DWI

HOUSTON – After a woman died from injuries sustained during a crash in north Houston early Sunday, her husband was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, HPD and HFD responded to a single-vehicle crash on the I-45 southbound feeder road, near Greens Road.

On arrival, units located a sedan which had struck a pole.

A male and female were pinned inside the vehicle for a short period of time.The male sustained minor injuries and the female sustained major injuries.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.