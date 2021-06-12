HCSO: 2 men dead from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, 2 women injured following family disturbance at Katy home

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

KATY, Texas – Two men are dead and two women are injured following a family disturbance at a Katy Home, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., HCSO patrol units were dispatched to a residence in the 24900 block of Acadia Park Cir. in reference to a shooting. On arrival, they found two women outside the residence with gunshot wounds.

The women, an elderly mother and adult daughter, told deputies that the husband of the daughter shot himself during an argument. Then, the couple’s adult son shot his mother and grandmother before barricading himself inside the home. At some point, the son shot himself, according to investigators.

HCSO SWAT units arrived at the location and found the man and his adult son deceased inside the residence from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The injured women were transported to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

Ad

Homicide investigators are attempting to determine what caused the incident. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.