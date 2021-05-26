The road to Tokyo will go through Houston for some athletes

HOUSTON – In partnership with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, the city of Houston announced plans to work with Panam Sports to ensure their athletes, delegates and officials can get vaccinated before heading to Toyko for the games.

Athletes and officials from Panam, who can’t get a vaccine can be flown by Panam Sports to Houston to receive a Johnson and Johnson vaccine starting next week.

Panam sports represents 41 nations.

Harris County - Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke said they’re happy to be chosen.

“Sports really does kind of create those friendships and that friendliness that really is part of the whole Olympic movement,” Burke said.

She said up to 2,500 people may make an appointment at either Houston airports and then choose to stay in the city and train or get back on board a flight to Tokyo or their home country.

“Even though the announcement came that Pfizer had donated vaccines for these countries and for these athletes, many of the countries are struggling with the distribution aspect of it,” Burke explained.

She said, the Olympics recognizes Houston’s dedication to sports, medicine and ability to vaccinate in large numbers, which is a complement to our city.