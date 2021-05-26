‘See ya later, alligator!’: Gator found at Texas beach came all the way from Louisiana, officials say

A young American alligator was found on the Padre Island National Seashore on Monday, May 24, 2021. NPS Photo/K. Rogers

PADRE ISLAND, Texas – Park rangers at Padre Island National Seashore were recently greeted by an unusual visitor on the beach.

In an image posted on their Facebook page on Monday, a young American alligator was found on the shoreline of Malaquite Beach, near Padre Island.

The alligator had tags and a tail notch, and it was identified as an alligator from Louisiana, park officials said on Facebook.

Texas Parks and Wildlife were notified of the alligator and was transported to a rehabilitation facility to recover from its long journey, according to the post.

It is unknown how the gator is doing in terms of recovery.