Price shopping: Finding the best deals for surgery in your area

For almost everything we buy, one of our first questions is always -- how much does this cost? Except, when it comes to health care, especially surgery. With surgery, we usually have no idea what we will pay. KPRC 2 is looking into how to shop for the best surgery price and the homework you should do before deciding the best doctor for you.

Dad shops surgery prices

“In every big-ticket purchase decision we make, we would never walk into it blindly,” Mike Wall, dad from Lake Jackson, said. “How am I supposed to make a purchasing decision as a consumer, especially when you’re talking about tens of thousands of dollars?”

Several years ago, Mike learned his teenage, soccer star daughter, Natalie, would need surgery to repair a hole in her eardrum.

“I got this super-bad ear infection, and it would throb. I couldn’t sleep, it was leaking, it was awful,” said Natalie Wall, Brazoswood High School soccer player.

But like millions of other Texans, Mike does not have health insurance, so he immediately started trying to shop around to get his daughter the best possible care at the best price.

“I started making phone calls to different hospitals in the Houston area. Most of them would not give me any type of estimate or quote or anything at all,” he explained.

Finally, Mike got one hospital to give him a rough estimate. They told him it would be about $30,000 to 40,000 for the ear surgery.

