Local News

Harris County Pets needs volunteers to foster bottle-fed kittens

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Kitten being fed by bottle
Kitten being fed by bottle (Getty Images)

HOUSTONHarris County Pets is seeking cat-loving volunteers to assist in bottle-feeding kittens as kitten season is at its peak this time of year.

The animal facility said in a news release they have received a “large influx” of neonatal, orphaned kittens under six weeks of age that require nursing with a bottle.

Training will be available for those who are new to fostering baby kittens.

Fosters for kittens over six weeks old are also needed, the facility said.

To become a foster, you must live in the Greater Houston area and be 18 years or older. To sign up and to learn more, click here.

