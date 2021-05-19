2 men caught after robbing McDonald’s in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

Two men wearing masks were apprehended Wednesday afternoon robbing a McDonald’s in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the robbery occurred at the location at FM 529 and Barker Cypress Road.

Investigators said the suspects were caught by an HCSO deputy and were wanted in connection to several other robberies.

The Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are taking over the investigation.

