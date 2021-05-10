Dr. Grenita Lathan: Leaving HISD with no regrets

HOUSTON – Grenita Lathan, Ph.D., was never more than an Interim Superintendent for three years at the Houston Independent School District. After being passed over for the permanent job more than once, she leaves in July to become the Superintendent of the Springfield Missouri Public Schools. On this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall, she talks about why she’s leaving, the lessons learned and what more needs to be done. She also says during natural disasters and the pandemic, she learned the importance of being able to pivot and focus on priorities such as feeding the children and families of HISD. “To see the lines wrapped around the school out into the street, it was so disheartening,” she said. “I’m talking to the staff and I’m saying this can’t be a one-shot deal. We can’t just stop and provide meals today. We need to figure out how we’re going to do this.” See the full interview above.

How is your mental health?

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to focus on how best to handle the challenges of life. Audrey Omenson is Clinical Director of the Nick Finnegan Counseling Center and says being aware of our state of mental health can take many forms.

“There’s a whole range of what this could look like,” she said. “There could be active mental health challenges, there could be anxiety, depression, panic attacks, addictions like those types of things. There can also be a time when it seems like nothing is going on and you just feel blah..” How and where can you get help? Just one of our topics on this week’s Houston Newsmakers.

Soul food comfort and second chances

Alfreda’s Soul Food Restaurant has had a presence in Houston’s Third Ward for more than 50 years. In addition to good food, co-owners Marguerite and Troy Williams say their goal is to dish out healthy food and to give second chances to those who have run afoul of the legal system.