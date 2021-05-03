News 2 Know: Boil water notice still in effect for east Houston

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, May 3, 2021.

Look for a tasty trip? We’ve put together a list of four dessert places your kids are sure to love. Check out our guide here.

Weather

We might just hit 90 degrees today. After the wet, stormy weekend, the partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures will help the area dry out a bit. More storms are possible tomorrow as a cold front moves through. Check the 10-day forecast for details.

Boil water notice issued Friday for east Houston is still in effect

A boil water notice that was issued Friday for east Houston remains in effect as crews work to repair the ruptured main.

