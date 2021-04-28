5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, April 28

Here are things to know for Wednesday, April 28:

1. Biden to nominate Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to lead ICE

President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated the sheriff of one of the nation’s most populous counties to lead the agency that deports people in the country illegally, picking a seasoned law enforcement official who sharply criticized Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, whose jurisdiction includes the Houston metropolitan area, was nominated director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an agency that has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since 2017.

After his election in 2016, Gonzalez fulfilled a campaign promise to withdraw Harris County from a federal partnership that authorizes sheriff’s deputies to enforce immigration laws, ending an agreement that had been in place since 2008. Such agreements grew from 35 to 150 during Trump’s presidency, with many of those additions in Texas and Florida.

Ad

Read more.

2. ITC to pay $900,000 settlement to Harris County for 2019 Deer Park fire

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee secured a $900,000 settlement from the 2019 Intercontinental Terminals Company fire in Deer Park.

Ad

Ad

Ad