HPD: Driver dies in fiery crash after slamming into several trees

Briana Zamora-Nipper
, Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON – One person died in a fiery crash early Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., the individual was driving a red pickup truck westbound in the 400 block of El Dorado. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. During the crash, the vehicle caught fire.

The victim was pronounced dead in the vehicle.

Due to the significant burns the individual sustained, officers could not identify the victim at the scene.

Officers believe speed was a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

