Driver killed in fiery crash after possible street racing in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree, causing it to catch fire and split Wednesday, police said. Officers said the driver may have been street racing before the deadly crash.

Police said the crash happened in the 7600 block of Richmond near Freshmeadows around 2:25 a.m. when witnesses said they saw someone in a BMW racing someone in a black Charger or Challenger. The driver of that vehicle took off when the BMW hit the tree and caught on fire, police said.

According to investigators, the BMW split in half on the tree. Witnesses told officers they saw the same BMW run a light while on Hillcroft before the fatal crash.

Police said they don’t know if the victim is a male or female due to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.