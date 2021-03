Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at a residential building in Nassau Bay Monday evening.

The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. at Bayfront Towers, located in the 400 block of Lakeside Lane.

There are 74 condo units at the complex. Officials estimate approximately 35 percent of the building has sustained damage in the fire.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Nassau Bay Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.