Argument over noise ends in gunfire at Nassau Bay hotel, police say

An argument over noise ended in gunfire early Sunday at a Nassau Bay Hotel, according to authorities.

Early Sunday morning, officers with the Nassau Bay Police Department were dispatched to a Hilton Houston hotel, located at 3000 E NASA Pkwy, in reference to a shooting.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an argument over noise. Early Sunday morning, a hotel guest confronted a group of people who he thought were being too loud. At some point during the altercation, a firearm was discharged.

No one was injured in the incident, according to Nassau Bay police.

Following the shooting, the man left the area. Upon arrival, officers conducted a search of the hotel and located the man in a hotel room on the third floor.

During the search, officers found a firearm in the bushes near the hotel parking garage -- where the man was reportedly seen following the shooting.

The man, identified as Shante Battle, 44, was taken into custody and faces a deadly conduct charge.