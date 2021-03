Police are searching for 74-year-old Benito Villarreal, who was last seen on March 15, 2021, in the Houston area.

Villarreal was seen leaving his residence in the 3100 block of Ashlock Drive at 9 p.m. He was wearing a brown sweater, blue jeans and black shoes, police said.

He has documented dementia, officials said.

If anyone has seen Villarreal or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.