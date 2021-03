HOUSTON – A man’s body was found decapitated and dismembered inside a hotel room in southwest Houston Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said they responded to a fatal stabbing around 11:50 a.m. at the Palace Inn, in the 8200 block of Southwest Freeway outbound service road near South Gessner.

Police said the man’s head, arms and legs were cut off in the hotel room. Police are searching for two to three Hispanic male suspects.

Investigators are at the scene.