5 dead, 3 injured in multiple overnight incidents across Houston

A woman was injured in a shooting in the Mission Bend area on March 10, 2021.

HOUSTON – Multiple people across the Houston area were killed or injured in various shootings, a stabbing and a vehicle accident in the overnight hours.

Mission Bend shooting

A woman was left fighting for her life after police said she was shot Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at a home on Marta Drive near Vialinda Drive in the Mission Bend area, police said.

According to police, the 22-year-old woman was shot in the upper chest/neck area and was transported to a trauma center. Police said the woman has life-threatening injuries but at last check was in serious but stable condition.

Officers said the details surrounding the shooting are limited and they are working to learn more.

A "play fight" turned serious and left one man stabbed to death in southwest Houston on March 10, 2021. (KPRC 2)

Bissonnet fatal stabbing

A “play fight” turned deadly when a man was stabbed to death in the southwest Houston area.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at a home near Bissonnet Street and Wilcrest Drive, police said.

According to authorities, the victim and suspect were hanging out when some sort of scuffle broke out between the two. Police said that witness accounts lead them to believe it was a play fight.

Ad

Somehow the fight turned serious and the victim left. He arrived at a nearby gas station where he was trying to fix a tire of his truck when the suspect ran up and chased the victim around before pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect fled on foot. Police said they are working with relatives to figure out where he went.

A 16-year-old was injured in a shooting on March 10, 2021. (KPRC 2)

16-year-old shot

A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting in the Sunnyside area.

Police said they received reports of a shooting around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Grassmere Street and Ferdinand Street.

When police arrived, they found the teen who had been shot in the upper torso. Police said the teen had been hanging out with friends in their driveway when the shooting happened.

The teen was taken to a hospital with a collapsed lung. He is in critical condition, but is expected to survive, police said.

Ad

Authorities said they found several rifle round casings in the area. The teens said they do not know anyone who would want to shoot at them. Investigators are working to learn more details.

Two teens and a man are dead and another teen was injured following a shooting at an apartment complex in west Houston. (KPRC 2)

Ranchester shooting

Three people were killed and another was injured in what police are calling an unprovoked shooting in west Houston. According to police, four teens and a man were drinking when they were approached by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle left, then returned a few minutes later and two Hispanic men opened fire on the group killing two of the teens and the man.

Read the full story here.

A woman was killed in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on the Katy Freeway on March 11, 2021. (KPRC 2)

Katy Freeway fatal accident

A woman was killed after she was run over by a vehicle in the Katy area.

Police said the incident started around 1:30 a.m. Thursday with a disturbance call from the 5000 block of the Katy Freeway.

Ad

A man and a woman were inside a vehicle when there was some sort of issue between the two, police said. The vehicle pulled over and the woman got out, but she was still holding on to the vehicle when the man started to drive off, police said.

The woman fell and was hit and run over by the vehicle, police said. The man drove a short distance and got off the freeway before he realized he had hit the woman and returned to the scene, authorities said.

Police said they are working to determine if the driver was impaired at the time of the accident and, depending on his level of sobriety, appropriate charges could be filed. Among the potential charges are intoxicated manslaughter, murder or failure to stop and render aid.

Anyone with information on any of the above cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).