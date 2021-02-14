HPD: Driver ejected, killed in NW Houston crash

A driver is dead after being ejected from a vehicle on Hammerly Boulevard overnight, Houston Police said.

At approximately 3:08 a.m. Sunday, units responded to reports of a crash in the 9700 block of Hammerly Boulevard. On arrival, officers located an overturned vehicle in the road. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, said Lt. Pavel with the Houston Police Department.

The driver, described as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Houston Police Department.