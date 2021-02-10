2nd person wanted in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County arrested

Tyler Goodson and Rebecca Orange are seen in photos being displayed during a news conference near Spring, Texas, on Feb. 3, 2021.

HOUSTON – The second person who was wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County last week was arrested Tuesday.

Sgt. Erik Burse, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tyler Goodson was taken into custody after he was found driving a stolen vehicle.

Goodson, 28, has been sought ever since authorities said he fled the scene of a traffic stop Feb. 3 near Spring.

According to authorities, Goodson and 29-year-old Rebecca Orange were inside a pickup that a DPS trooper had stopped on Interstate 45. Authorities said that when a Montgomery County deputy came to the scene to help identify them, Goodson jumped back into the truck and tried to run over the deputy. The deputy fired shots at the vehicle, which was later found abandoned, authorities said.

Orange fled on foot and was found after an extensive manhunt.

Burse said authorities caught up to Goodson on Tuesday when an officer ran the plates of a vehicle and found it was stolen. He said the driver of the vehicle took off and authorities pursued. He said the chase ended in a crash and Goodson being taken into custody.