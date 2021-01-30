HCSO: Driver ejected, killed in northeast Houston crash

HOUSTON – A driver is dead after being ejected from a vehicle that drove into a ditch on Mesa Drive early Saturday, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said.

The victim was driving northbound in the 2100 block of Mesa Drive at about 1:05 a.m. He failed to maintain a single lane and negotiate a curve in the roadway, deputies said. The vehicle entered into a ditch and rolled over.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.