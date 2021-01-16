Have you seen them? Police searching for siblings reported missing in Houston

Eight-year-old Abraham Blamo (Left) and his brother 10-year-old Jaden Blamo (Right)

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for two children reported missing in Houston.

Eight-year-old Abraham Blamo and his brother 10-year-old Jaden Blamo were last seen at approximately 10 p.m. Friday in the 7200 block of Corporate Dr.

Abraham Blamo is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 100 pounds and standing 3′8′'. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Jaden Blamo is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 80 pounds and standing 3′10′'. He was last seen wearing red slippers and a black or gray long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.