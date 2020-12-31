HISD’s food giveaway helps thousands of families in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – As millions of people wait for their stimulus payments, some are in need of food that doesn’t cost.

On Wednesday, numerous cars wrapping around the block lined up at Barnett Stadium in southeast Houston for a food giveaway. Houston Independent School District gave thousands of families a week’s worth of food.

“It’s been kind of hard since the pandemic hit just trying to keep the fridge stocked,” said Corey Brooks, who came out to get food for his family.

“The milk and the meals will help a little bit for my family,” said another woman.

Many told KPRC 2 that they will try to stretch this food for the next several weeks. Many are still not working or getting enough income since the pandemic began.

“There’s a need for food, for rent, for everything right now,” said Kathy.

Some said they are looking forward to the next stimulus package hoping the $600 will help get them through the first few months of 2021.

Others said, it just won’t be enough.

“If they send us $600. It’s good enough for bills and all that,” said Corey Brooks.

“It’s not enough, it’s not enough to pay your rent and bills and the things you need like to wash clothes you know basic stuff,” said Kathy.

Betty Wiggins with HISD Nutrition Services said they are seeing more and more families they’ve never seen before.

They feed thousands of families every single giveaway and not just families from HISD.

“My department has been working six days a week since March 15th because we have Saturday sites and we have Saturday sites so people can get food,” said Betty Wiggins, an officer for nutrition services for HISD.

Wiggins continued: “Even though they are saying they have a vaccine that might cure the virus but how are we supporting our families?”

Wiggins said the district does get federal funding to pay for food, but it’s not as much as they hope for. They also do a lot with donations.

If you or an organization would like to donate, contact the Houston ISD Foundation.

Please visit: www.houstonisdfoundation.org