Conroe police officer injured after nearly being hit by suspected drunk driver, officials say

A Conroe Police Officer was nearly struck by a suspected drunk driver while he directed traffic on the main lanes of IH-45 near Creighton Road, police said.

CONROE, Texas – A Conroe police officer was injured after being nearly hit by a suspected drunk driver while directing traffic Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported about 2 a.m. on the main lanes of Interstate 45 near Creighton Road.

Police said Kayla Nicole Roberts, 32, was driving north on the interstate when she drove upon a major crash as emergency vehicles from the police department and fire department were blocking the main lanes and directing traffic around the crash.

Police said Roberts disregarded all the emergency vehicles, drove into the crash scene and her vehicle struck a Conroe police vehicle and nearly hitting an officer.

Police said the officer was treated for minor leg injuries that he suffered when he jumped out of the way of the vehicle.

Police said Roberts left the scene of the crash and continued north on the interstate for less than a mile before her car became disabled.

Police said officers interviewed Roberts and observed signs of intoxication.

After a DWI investigation, Roberts was detained and became “uncooperative and combative” with officers, police said. A blood search warrant was issued and she was taken to HCA Hospital in Conroe where she continued to fight with officers and hospital staff, police said. She also spit in the face of one of the officers, police said.

Roberts has been charged with DWI, failure to stop and render aid causing injury and harassment of a public servant.