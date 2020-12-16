5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Dec. 16

Here are things to know for Wednesday, Dec. 16:

1. Ex-HPD captain accused of holding repairman at gunpoint in bogus voter-fraud conspiracy, prosecutors say

A former Houston police captain has been charged after being accused of holding a repairman at gunpoint in a bogus voter-fraud conspiracy, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The former captain, Mark Anthony Aguirre, 63, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Aguirre, who went to authorities with pre-election claims that a massive voter fraud scheme was underway in Harris County, is accused of running a man off the road while pointing a gun at his head in an attempt to prove his claims, prosecutors said.

Read more.

2. Second person comes forward after Richmond hair salon employee accused of sexually abusing a child, police say

Another person has come forward after a Richmond hair salon employee was arrested and charged with three counts of indecency with a child in November, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The employee was identified as 61-year old Sergio David Chavarria. According to investigators, Chavarria worked at Express Cuts in Richmond for about a decade. Chavarria is also a registered sex offender and has been charged with two counts of violating his sex offender registration requirements.

During a press conference on Nov. 19, the Richmond Police Department and Fort Bend County District Attorneys’ Office asked parents to sit down with their children to find out if they were ever victims of child abuse. Following the media coverage regarding Chavarria, a family member spoke to a child and learned of sexual contact that happened at the salon by the accused suspect, police said.

Read more.

3. DPS announces temporary waiver for driver licenses, ID expirations ends in April

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday that the temporary waiver for driver licenses and identification cards will end in April.

DPS is urging customers to renew by appointment.

The waiver was granted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver applies to driver licenses, commercial learner permits, ID cards and election identification certificates that expired on or after March 13, 2020.

Read more.

4. Northside High School temporarily closing because of coronavirus cases on campus

Northside High School is temporarily closing because of confirmed cases of coronavirus on the campus.

Houston Independent School District officials said students will attend classes virtually starting Wednesday while the school is cleaned and disinfected. The campus is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 4.

Read more.

5. US regulators OK genetically modified pig for food, drugs

U.S. regulators have approved a genetically modified pig for food and medical products, making it the second such animal to get the green light for human consumption. But the company behind it says there are no imminent plans to sell it for meat.

The pig is genetically engineered to eliminate the presence of alpha-gal, a type of sugar found in many mammals. The sugar makes its way into many products — including medications, cosmetics and food — and can cause allergic reactions in some people.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in