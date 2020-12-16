Northside High School temporarily closing because of coronavirus cases on campus

HOUSTON – Northside High School is temporarily closing because of confirmed cases of coronavirus on the campus.

Houston Independent School District officials said students will attend classes virtually starting Wednesday while the school is cleaned and disinfected. The campus is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 4.

A total of four confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the school, according to HISD data. Two of the cases are students. The other two cases are staff members.

Officials said the school nurse will notify any students or staff members who may have been exposed to coronavirus.