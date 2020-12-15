Second person comes forward after Richmond hair salon employee accused of sexually abusing a child, police say

RICMOND, Texas – Another person has come forward after a Richmond hair salon employee was arrested and charged with three counts of indecency with a child in November, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The employee was identified as 61-year old Sergio David Chavarria. According to investigators, Chavarria worked at Express Cuts in Richmond for about a decade. Chavarria is also a registered sex offender and has been charged with two counts of violating his sex offender registration requirements.

During a press conference on Nov. 19, the Richmond Police Department and Fort Bend County District Attorneys’ Office asked parents to sit down with their children to find out if they were ever victims of child abuse. Following the media coverage regarding Chavarria, a family member spoke to a child and learned of sexual contact that happened at the salon by the accused suspect, police said.

The incident was reported to the Richmond Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement officials continue to encourage parents who have taken their children to Express Cuts or been around Sergio David Chavarria to speak with them about their experience and report any allegations of inappropriate contact.

Anyone with information about Chavarria is encouraged to contact Detective Andrew Runge from the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849 or email him at arunge@richmondtx.gov.

Chavarria is being held at the Fort Bend County jail on a $320,000 bond.