Delivery driver finds man’s body outside Texas City school, authorities say

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A delivery driver found the bloody body of a man in the driveway of Levi Fry Intermediate School in Texas City on Monday, according to police.

The man was found unresponsive at about 7 a.m. as the driver entered the far rear driveway that leads to the school cafeteria in the 300 block of 25th Ave N.

The road was closed off, and the body is in an area not visible to students inside the school. District spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said buses were rerouted for student drop off to avoid the scene.

Police said it’s unclear how the man died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations at 409-643-5720

The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of UP TO $1000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in this case. If you have any information and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.