Houston first responders prepare for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON – On Thursday, the country passed a critical milestone. The US Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee recommended the agency grant emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

First responders in Houston said this is a huge step to help stop the spread of the virus. They’ve been working since this pandemic began and now there is help on the way.

“Well it is good news and I look forward to that vaccine being available especially for first responders,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said.

Around 3,800 firefighters that are involved with pre-hospital care and transport will qualify under the Phase 1 Alpha Group to be eligible to take the first round of vaccines once the FDA signs off, according to Peña.

“That’s encouraging for us. 2020 has been challenging for us, first responders, everyone really,” he said.

Organizations like the Ethos Behavioral Health Group that runs the Lovett Center in Houston said the past nine months have been tough.

“One out of three people in Harris County suffer from mental health so this pandemic and the way it’s impacting family friends through sickness is extreme,” said Cyrus Martin, the vice president of operations.

Martin said around 130 healthcare workers are scheduled to get the vaccine. He says they work closely with Methodist Hospital and it’s important to support workers on the front lines.

“And to do that the best thing that we can do as an organization is to participate and help prevent community spread,” he said.

The virus has already claimed more than 23,000 lives in Texas.

“We’ve really been hit hard here in Houston in this department and we welcome the treatments and the vaccines that are being developed,” Peña said.

The vaccine is optional. Shots could begin within days, depending on how quickly the FDA signs off, as expected, on the expert committee’s recommendation.