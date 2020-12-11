15-year-old driver involved in crash that kills man in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a 15-year-old girl Thursday.

Police said the crash happened in the 900 block of West Tidwell Road around 9:56 p.m.

According to investigators, the single-vehicle crash happened when the teen driver was traveling westbound on Tidwell Road when she lost control. Officers said the vehicle went up the center median before crashing into a tree.

The front-seat passenger, a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital, investigators said.

Officers said the 15-year-old driver was transported by ambulance with fairly severe injuries but is expected to survive.

Speed and marijuana appear to be factors in the crash, police said.