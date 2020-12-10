1 person killed after home explodes in Tomball, authorities say

TOMBALL, Texas – Authorities are investigating after they said a home exploded in Tomball Wednesday, killing one person.

Tomball police said the Tomball Fire Department responded to the explosion in the 200 block of Vernon Street around 11:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters said they found a home fully engulfed in flames. First responders were able to put the blaze out.

According to police, one person in the home was unaccounted for. That person has been pronounced dead, investigators said.

Investigators said the cause of the explosion is currently unknown.