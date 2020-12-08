More than $47K raised for family moving to Houston after vehicles packed with belongings stolen

HOUSTON – People have stepped up in a big way to help a family in need ahead of the holidays.

A GoFundMe account set up to help a family whose UHaul and car were stolen during a cross-country move to Houston has raised more the $47,000 of its $50,000 goal.

KPRC 2′s Jacob Rascon reported on the Martinez family’s plight. The family traveled to Houston last week and one morning discovered their packed belongings and vehicles were stolen.

Houston police found the moving truck, empty and abandoned. Their car, packed with other belongings, is gone.

“No beds, no essentials, no couch, no table to make dinner at, nothing,” Sarah Martinez, who is seven months pregnant, told Rascon. “The crib, the baby’s jumper, the baby’s clothes.”

“We don’t have extra money. All of our money went to building this new life for us,” she added.

The Martinez family’s sister-in-law, Kim Machado, organized a GoFundMe campaign to help the family. Click here if you would like to donate.