Houston dog wins Toy Group at National Dog Show

HOUSTON – The national stage was no problem for Laura McIngvale Brown’s dog, Chester.

Chester, an 11-pound Affenpinscher that is also known as Monkey like Terriers, won the Toy Group competition at The National Dog show in Philadelphia earlier this month. Chester is now ranked as the No. 1 Affenpinscher in the U.S.

The highly contested nationally televised competition aired Thursday on KPRC 2.

“The National Dog show is the second largest show in the United States and that second longest-running,” said Laura McIngvale Brown.

Chester was a Christmas gift from Laura’s parents Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Linda McIngvale.

“It was a thrill watching the dog on TV today. I don’t know Chester very well but he’s got a great handler and he’s got a great tiger mom who pushes him forward,” said Mattress Mack.

According to Laura, being a winner is no easy task.

Chester’s training includes at least 45 minutes a day on the treadmill but McIngvale said it’s all worth it because after big shows he’s spoiled with steak dinners.

Laura tells KPRC Chester has a few more competitions this year but his biggest one will be next year in the Spring of 2021 when he competes in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.