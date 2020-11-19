Houston police seeking cards, prayers for officer Leal fighting COVID-19

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Family Support Unit is seeking prayers for officer Leal, who is fighting COVID-19 in the hospital. Residents are asked to send a card or an email to keep up Leal’s spirits.

The unit says Leal dedicated his life to helping others and protecting Houston. And, now he needs prayers for Houstonians. His wife, Dee, is a retired HPD officer and isn’t even allowed to be by his side.

Leal’s nurses will hang these good wishes up so he can see that he is loved, appreciated and prayed for.

Please send cards and letters to:

Houston Police Family Support Unit

Box 2184

Tomball, TX 77377

Email: HLEOFSU@gmail.com