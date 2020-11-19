56ºF

Local News

Houston police seeking cards, prayers for officer Leal fighting COVID-19

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Tags: COVID-19, coronavirus, Houston Police Department, HPD, Houston
The Houston Police Family Support Unit is seeking prayers for officer Leal, who is fighting COVID-19 in the hospital.
The Houston Police Family Support Unit is seeking prayers for officer Leal, who is fighting COVID-19 in the hospital. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Family Support Unit is seeking prayers for officer Leal, who is fighting COVID-19 in the hospital. Residents are asked to send a card or an email to keep up Leal’s spirits.

The unit says Leal dedicated his life to helping others and protecting Houston. And, now he needs prayers for Houstonians. His wife, Dee, is a retired HPD officer and isn’t even allowed to be by his side.

Leal’s nurses will hang these good wishes up so he can see that he is loved, appreciated and prayed for.

Please send cards and letters to:

Houston Police Family Support Unit

Box 2184

Tomball, TX 77377

Email: HLEOFSU@gmail.com

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: