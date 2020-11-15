Spring ISD helps students struggling with attendance and engagement

HOUSTON – Spring ISD is making sure students who are struggling with attendance and engagement are not left behind this semester.

On Saturday, administrators and teachers went door-to-door encouraging students to make a commitment to fully participate in remote learning or return to in-person school.

Spring ISD says they just want to make sure students have everything they needed in order to succeed. Many students say the initiative was much needed because they were able to ask questions and talk to school leaders.

The primary focus will be high school students, who either have a high number of absences or are at a high risk of failure for this semester.

Chandler Williams is a junior at Dekaney High School and says online learning has been challenging for him.

“I don’t know. Learning online is kind of hard online to be honest. I don’t really get the full concept with my teacher,” he said.

Dekaney High School Principal Alonzo Reynolds III says some students have missed 12 to 40 days of school.

“We are concerned about their attendance. They are logging in sometimes so it’s kind of sporadic,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds say the main objective is to make sure students graduate. It’s part of the district’s EVERYday Counts, Attendance Matters campaign, an ongoing effort to encourage all students to be in school each day or to participate in online learning.

“They’re showing interest but not giving up and we don’t want them to give up,” he said.

The campaign has already motivated Dekaney High School Junior George Melchor. His mother Maria says he went from getting behind at home to improving at school in just two days.

“I’m happy he’s back because he was getting like I am doing what I have to do now here he wasn’t doing anything,” he said.

Students say it feels good to know that Spring ISD wants them to be successful.

“I feel like they care. I haven’t had this happen to me at any other district. I’m very grateful,” Chandler Williams said.

The district says they’re going to follow up with families. Success Walks are planned again for February and April.