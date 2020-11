HOUSTON – Deputies are searching for a girl who went missing while riding her bike Thursday in the Harris County area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Annaya Lewis, 11, was last seen Thursday at 9:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cross Saddles Court, wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with a green stripe, deputies said.

Annaya left riding a black BMX style bike, deputies said.

If you have any information, please call 713-755-7427.