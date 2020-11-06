Security guard shoots, kills man at gentlemen’s club in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said a security guard opened fire at a southeast Houston gentlemen’s club Friday, killing one man and injuring a second man.

Officers said around 2 a.m., security asked three men to leave after some sort of altercation at Paradise City off the Gulf Freeway near Fuqua.

According to investigators, one of those men returned and pointed a pistol at the security guard who pulled his weapon and shot the man several times, killing him.

Police said one of the man’s friends was also shot and drove himself to the hospital.

Investigators said the security guard has been detained by officers and they are working to review surveillance footage.