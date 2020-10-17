Warby Parker opens fifth location at CityCentre in west Houston

HOUSTON – Warby Parker is expanding its footprint in Houston. The prescription glasses and sunglasses retailer opened its fifth store at CityCentre.

Located off Town & Country Blvd, the store is located adjacent to J. Crew and the newly-renovated lululemon space.

Warby Parker features a full line of optical and sun eyewear products, with a range of lens types and daily contact lenses, Scout. The latest collection by Warby Parker is now available in-store.

Customers can book an appointment to visit an in-store optometrist. While the full eyewear selection is available online, through Warby Parker’s Home Try-On program, and via the Virtual Try-On tool within the Warby Parker app.

To ensure the safety of both shoppers and store employees, Warby Parker has updated its procedures to incorporate social distancing, contactless shopping features, enhanced sanitization protocols, team and patient health screenings, and more.

Face coverings are required for shoppers and team members.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.