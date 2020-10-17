Popular ‘Body Worlds’ exhibit returns to Houston Museum of Natural Science with sliced-and-diced cadavers

The popular “Body Worlds” exhibit is returning to the Houston Museum of Natural Science on Saturday, October 17 and will remain at the museum through the end of May 2021.

The exhibit, which features sliced-and-diced cadavers, cadaver parts and dissected human organs, showcases the complexity of human anatomy. Several of the cadavers displayed are arranged in various poses, some as if they were playing sports.

“This special exhibition puts health and wellbeing front and center,” said HMNS Curator of Anthropology Dr. Dirk VanTuerenhout in a release. “Real remains of fellow humans, all of whom donated their bodies during their lifetimes, are on display. Plastinated organs, bones, joints and nerve networks, healthy and unhealthy, provide all visitors with a reality check and serve as a reminder to all to stay as healthy as possible, especially relevant now when health is on everyone’s mind.”

HMNS hosted the popular exhibit in 2006 and 2008. Combined, the exhibit drew nearly 800,000 visitors to the museum, making it the most popular exhibition in the institution’s history.

Admission to the exhibit is $15 for members; $30 for adults; and $21 for children and seniors. All tickets are for timed entry and include admission to permanent exhibit halls. Guests can purchase tickets online at www.hmns.org or in person at the HMNS Box Office or kiosks.

The Houston Museum of Natural Science is located on the north side of Hermann Park, at 5555 Hermann Park Dr.