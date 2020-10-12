Houston serial arson suspect makes second court appearance

HOUSTON – The man accused of starting at least seven fires across the Houston area appeared in court Monday morning.

Joshua Rauch walked into Harris County’s 176th Criminal Court wearing handcuffs, an orange jumpsuit and colorful hair Monday morning. The 28-year-old stood silent next to his attorney and Harris County sheriff’s deputies as the judge set conditions of his bond.

Rauch’s bond remains at $50,000 but he is not to have alcohol, use drugs, possess firearms … or have contact with the complainant, should he post bond. Prosecutors also asked the judge to consider having Rauch wear a GPS monitor to the list of conditions.

Rauch has been charged with arson. Prosecutors accuse him of at least seven fires across Houston, mostly sheds and dumpsters. Rauch has also been linked to an incident on UHD’s property in August, prosecutors said. He’s also suspected of setting several car fires last week.

Investigators were able to use surveillance videos to identify Rauch. They also used a search warrant for cell phone information to track and arrest Rauch.

Investigators said they have not identified a motive.