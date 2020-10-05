Houston doctor explains steroid therapy President Trump has been prescribed

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump is said to be improving according to the medical staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center but questions about his health remain.

During his battle with the coronavirus, the president has been given an antibody cocktail, a second dose of Remdesivir and a steroid therapy, which is used in more severe COVID cases.

“The steroid is becoming widespread, especially in patients that are typically ill with COVID or who require ventilation or high flow oxygen,” said doctor Hana El Sahly, an associate professor of Molecular Virology and Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine.

El Sahly said the steroid therapy is known as Dexamethasone and has been used in less severe cases as of lately.

“I see clinicians in milder cases, although the data is not as solid there,” El Sahly said.

Dexamethasone works by reducing inflammation in and around the lungs but like with many steroid therapies there are risks involved.

“The side effects of steroids include a rise in blood sugar, lowering the susceptibility to other infections, changes in body fat composition, changes in bone density with a lot of these side effects appearing the longer the patient in on the drugs,” said El Sahly.

The president remains optimistic and could be released from the hospital as early as Monday.