Suspect crashes truck into home during chase in SW Houston, causes a fire: Police

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Crash, Chase

HOUSTON – A wild police chase came to a fiery end in southwest Houston Thursday.

Police said officers were keeping a burglary suspect under surveillance and the chase began when officers saw him break into a nail salon, then take off.

Investigators said the suspect jumped from his truck in the middle of the pursuit and then the truck crashed into a house located in the 2900 block of Rockyridge. The collision caused the home to catch fire, police said.

Thankfully, the homeowner and her dog got out safely, police said. Officers arrested the suspect.

