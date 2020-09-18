Remembering Conroe Mayor Toby Powell: How you can watch the memorial procession

HOUSTON – A funeral procession for Conroe Mayor Toby Powell will be held Friday.

KPRC 2 will livestream the remembrance events as they happen in the video player on this article and also on our social media accounts.

The procession will begin at 10 a.m. at 700 Metcalf St (FM 2854) and will wind through downtown Conroe before continuing on to the Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas Road (FM 3083).

Here is the procession route if you plan to view it in person.

Memorial procession for Mayor Toby Powell. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Powell died on Sept. 12 after a battle with cancer.