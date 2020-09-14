5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Sept. 14

Here are things you need to know for Monday, Sept. 14:

1. Search continues of 28-year-old man battling cancer missing in Houston

Friends and family continue to search for 28-year-old Andrew Hernandez. He was last seen on Sept. 10 after leaving his home to go for a walk in southwest Houston.

The family said the past few days have been very tough. They said Hernandez would always go for walks and it’s not right that he would disappear.

Read more.

2. Gunman sought after California deputies shot in patrol car

Authorities searched Sunday for a gunman who shot and critically wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were sitting in their squad car — an apparent ambush that drew a reward for information and an angry response from the president.

The department tweeted video of the shooting that shows a person approach the parked patrol car on foot and shoot through the passenger-side window.

“The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation,” the department stated.

Read more.

3. ‘This as a tragic, tragic, event’: 13-year-old boy with autism shot by police in Salt Lake City

Nearly a week after the police shooting that wounded a 13-year-old Salt Lake City boy with autism, Salt Lake City’s police chief has commented on the case.

The mother of 13-year-old Linden Cameren, Golda Barton, told NBC affiliate KSL she called police last Friday night to ask for an officer trained for situations involving mental health to help because her son was having trouble. He has autism and Asperger’s syndrome, she said.

Read more.

4. Tracking the tropics: Tropical Storm Sally expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Sally is slowly moving west-northwest at 8 mph as of the 7 a.m. update and is forecast to make landfall along the SE Louisiana Tuesday morning as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

The track has shifted slightly east which is a better track for New Orleans and places more concern on Mississippi. Sally is a slow-moving storm. Flooding rain and storm surge will be the largest concerns.

Read more.

5. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni won’t return next season, team confirms

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni will not return next season, owner Tilman Fertitta confirmed Sunday.

D’Antoni hinted that his time with the Rockets may be coming to an end during his post-game news conference after the team was booted from the playoffs Saturday by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Read more.

